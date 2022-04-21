10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/22/22 $1050.00 $43.8K 15.3K 39.7K AMZN PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/22/22 $3000.00 $27.1K 1.3K 8.1K DKNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/22/22 $15.00 $45.4K 2.2K 3.9K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $100.00 $27.4K 18.2K 2.1K LI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/29/22 $26.00 $54.7K 225 1.2K M CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/29/22 $25.00 $32.8K 746 621 SIX PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $42.50 $37.5K 1.0K 526 HOG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $29.2K 547 500 PENN PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/22/22 $39.00 $25.1K 224 386 MCD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $260.00 $28.7K 23 271

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on April 22, 2022. This event was a transfer of 44 contract(s) at a $1050.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.8K, with a price of $995.0 per contract. There were 15375 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 39709 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on April 22, 2022. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $3000.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $2710.0 per contract. There were 1338 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8160 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG DKNG, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on April 22, 2022. This event was a transfer of 909 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.4K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 2210 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3934 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 119 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $231.0 per contract. There were 18260 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2199 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LI LI, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on April 29, 2022. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.7K, with a price of $366.0 per contract. There were 225 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1204 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For M M, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on April 29, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $164.0 per contract. There were 746 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 621 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SIX SIX, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 1035 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 526 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HOG HOG, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 638 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $1460.0 per contract. There were 547 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PENN PENN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on April 22, 2022. This event was a transfer of 180 contract(s) at a $39.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 224 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 386 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MCD MCD, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 638 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $2875.0 per contract. There were 23 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 271 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.