10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/22/22 $125.00 $53.7K 310 9.2K TWTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $45.00 $32.8K 14.7K 4.3K WBD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $222.0K 26.1K 3.3K NFLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/22/22 $300.00 $42.8K 1.1K 1.8K WB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $25.00 $56.0K 0 1.0K SNAP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $33.00 $34.4K 658 579 CDLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $45.00 $86.6K 2 329 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/22/22 $2500.00 $102.3K 44 285 PLTK PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $20.00 $72.9K 7.2K 278 DIS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $135.00 $108.5K 2.7K 159

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For BIDU BIDU, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 22, 2022. This event was a transfer of 229 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.7K, with a price of $238.0 per contract. There were 310 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9269 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TWTR TWTR, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $328.0 per contract. There were 14786 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4389 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WBD WBD, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 277 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 3314 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $222.0K, with a price of $67.0 per contract. There were 26126 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3323 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NFLX NFLX, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on April 22, 2022. Parties traded 82 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.8K, with a price of $523.0 per contract. There were 1152 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1822 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WB WB, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 60 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNAP SNAP, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.4K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 658 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 579 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CDLX CDLX, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 152 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.6K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 329 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL GOOGL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 22, 2022. This event was a transfer of 16 contract(s) at a $2500.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.3K, with a price of $6405.0 per contract. There were 44 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 285 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTK PLTK, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 270 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.9K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 7290 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 278 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DIS DIS, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 277 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.5K, with a price of $1085.0 per contract. There were 2747 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 159 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.