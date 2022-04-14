10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KBH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $37.00 $80.2K 7.1K 4.5K F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $13.00 $43.5K 2.2K 1.5K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/29/22 $110.00 $26.7K 804 707 PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/29/22 $41.00 $108.8K 355 639 AMZN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $3000.00 $51.7K 1.6K 208 CHWY PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $35.00 $32.3K 609 105 JD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $70.00 $82.7K 3.1K 100 ASO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $45.00 $67.4K 0 80 BKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $2050.00 $101.1K 21 69 ETSY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/29/22 $114.00 $27.3K 34 63

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For KBH KBH, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 36 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.2K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 7197 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4555 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F F, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 155 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.5K, with a price of $87.0 per contract. There were 2276 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on April 29, 2022. Parties traded 356 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 804 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 707 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD PDD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on April 29, 2022. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $41.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.8K, with a price of $272.0 per contract. There were 355 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 639 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 11 contract(s) at a $3000.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.7K, with a price of $4700.0 per contract. There were 1620 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 208 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CHWY CHWY, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 92 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.3K, with a price of $323.0 per contract. There were 609 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 105 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD JD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 155 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.7K, with a price of $1655.0 per contract. There were 3150 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ASO ASO, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 190 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.4K, with a price of $840.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 80 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BKNG BKNG, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 155 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 8 contract(s) at a $2050.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.1K, with a price of $12640.0 per contract. There were 21 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 69 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ETSY ETSY, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on April 29, 2022. Parties traded 48 contract(s) at a $114.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 34 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 63 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.