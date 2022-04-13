10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $167.50 $97.2K 15.4K 32.7K NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $220.00 $31.8K 7.9K 21.6K AMD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/22/22 $100.00 $38.2K 5.0K 8.1K PYPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $105.00 $65.7K 4.8K 4.7K INTC PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $45.00 $59.3K 1.9K 2.5K NET PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/06/22 $100.00 $243.7K 51 1.5K MSFT PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $305.00 $66.3K 2.2K 780 DT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $55.00 $76.5K 1.4K 510 TXN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $180.00 $29.9K 622 296 MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/22/22 $455.00 $78.7K 23 211

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 270 contract(s) at a $167.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.2K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 15432 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32798 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 98 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 7965 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21608 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on April 22, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $191.0 per contract. There were 5004 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8165 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 450 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.7K, with a price of $146.0 per contract. There were 4868 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4742 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC INTC, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 429 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 106 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.3K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 1957 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2523 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NET NET, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on May 6, 2022. Parties traded 750 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $243.7K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 51 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1534 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 156 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 21 contract(s) at a $305.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.3K, with a price of $3160.0 per contract. There were 2282 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 780 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DT DT, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 93 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 510 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 48 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.5K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 1475 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 510 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TXN TXN, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 282 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $1495.0 per contract. There were 622 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 296 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR MSTR, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on April 22, 2022. Parties traded 39 contract(s) at a $455.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.7K, with a price of $2020.0 per contract. There were 23 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 211 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

