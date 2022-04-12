10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $1000.00 $28.1K 9.0K 40.4K F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $15.00 $29.2K 22.3K 778 AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $3075.00 $55.3K 196 700 GM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $40.00 $39.3K 9.6K 414 QS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $115.2K 6.8K 197 ETSY CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/22/22 $116.00 $83.1K 21 186 DLTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/27/22 $165.00 $37.0K 664 53 CHGG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $30.00 $29.9K 748 30 NIO PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $50.00 $90.9K 338 30 BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $140.00 $26.3K 6.5K 16

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 17 contract(s) at a $1000.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $1665.0 per contract. There were 9048 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40425 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F F, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 66 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 203 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $144.0 per contract. There were 22307 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 778 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $3075.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.3K, with a price of $3686.0 per contract. There were 196 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 700 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM GM, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 179 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.3K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 9624 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 414 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QS QS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 283 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 197 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $115.2K, with a price of $585.0 per contract. There were 6835 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 197 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ETSY ETSY, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on April 22, 2022. This event was a transfer of 177 contract(s) at a $116.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.1K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 21 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 186 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DLTR DLTR, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 45 day(s) on May 27, 2022. This event was a transfer of 52 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $713.0 per contract. There were 664 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 53 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CHGG CHGG, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 647 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $999.0 per contract. There were 748 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO NIO, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 38 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.9K, with a price of $3030.0 per contract. There were 338 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 283 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 6 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $4390.0 per contract. There were 6553 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

