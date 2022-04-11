10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $130.00 $27.2K 33 3.8K GILD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $62.50 $76.7K 5.1K 1.2K BCRX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $12.00 $100.0K 4.8K 1.1K FIGS CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $17.50 $68.6K 554 1.0K MRNA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $135.00 $51.6K 634 565 ANTM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $360.00 $455.0K 615 500 MRK PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $92.50 $64.8K 1.0K 121 IDXX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $650.00 $30.8K 508 120 UNH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $540.00 $36.6K 584 106 RCUS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $30.00 $51.8K 4.0K 96

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVO NVO, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 136 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 33 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3805 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GILD GILD, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 67 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 299 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.7K, with a price of $258.0 per contract. There were 5122 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1264 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BCRX BCRX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 67 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 4819 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FIGS FIGS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 176 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.6K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 554 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1089 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRNA MRNA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 67 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 58 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.6K, with a price of $890.0 per contract. There were 634 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 565 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ANTM ANTM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 284 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $455.0K, with a price of $910.0 per contract. There were 615 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRK MRK, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 284 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $92.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.8K, with a price of $1080.0 per contract. There were 1058 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 121 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IDXX IDXX, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 249 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 16 contract(s) at a $650.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $1930.0 per contract. There were 508 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 120 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UNH UNH, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 39 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $540.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.6K, with a price of $1830.0 per contract. There were 584 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 106 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RCUS RCUS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 95 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 96 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.8K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 4029 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 96 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

