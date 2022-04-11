10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $1000.00 $26.4K 6.8K 36.3K AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $3000.00 $143.5K 3.2K 10.5K TGT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/27/22 $240.00 $44.8K 37 3.7K SBUX CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $85.00 $86.0K 1.6K 1.9K KMX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $105.00 $29.7K 6.5K 1.9K BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $100.00 $25.1K 6.0K 1.0K TCOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $23.00 $27.8K 849 914 JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $59.00 $72.7K 611 913 TUP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $21.00 $72.4K 124 666 PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $43.00 $43.8K 593 649

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $1000.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $1760.0 per contract. There were 6834 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 36365 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $3000.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $143.5K, with a price of $2870.0 per contract. There were 3230 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10504 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TGT TGT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 46 day(s) on May 27, 2022. This event was a transfer of 69 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.8K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 37 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3767 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX SBUX, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 193 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 167 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.0K, with a price of $515.0 per contract. There were 1658 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1964 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KMX KMX, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 55 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 6576 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1955 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 39 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $645.0 per contract. There were 6083 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1035 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TCOM TCOM, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 67 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 87 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 849 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 914 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD JD, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 727 contract(s) at a $59.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.7K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 611 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 913 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TUP TUP, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 658 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.4K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 124 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 666 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD PDD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $43.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.8K, with a price of $146.0 per contract. There were 593 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 649 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

