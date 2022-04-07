10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/08/22 $1050.00 $35.5K 4.8K 34.4K RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/08/22 $40.00 $68.5K 2.1K 4.9K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $20.00 $29.6K 11.9K 4.1K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/08/22 $3150.00 $25.9K 324 2.8K F PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $15.00 $30.6K 37.1K 741 FSR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $22.50 $60.8K 3.7K 512 LVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $55.00 $39.5K 242 502 HLT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $130.00 $86.2K 740 310 DKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $91.4K 1.9K 308 KSS CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $57.50 $134.9K 262 263

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on April 8, 2022. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $1050.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $1183.0 per contract. There were 4807 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34478 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN RIVN, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on April 8, 2022. Parties traded 385 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.5K, with a price of $178.0 per contract. There were 2163 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4987 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO NIO, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 115 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $258.0 per contract. There were 11913 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4134 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on April 8, 2022. Parties traded 14 contract(s) at a $3150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $1840.0 per contract. There were 324 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2838 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F F, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 162 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $204.0 per contract. There were 37106 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 741 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSR FSR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 288 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 507 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.8K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 3763 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 512 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LVS LVS, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 344 day(s) on March 17, 2023. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.5K, with a price of $158.0 per contract. There were 242 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 502 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HLT HLT, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 288 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.2K, with a price of $1150.0 per contract. There were 740 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 310 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG DKNG, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 288 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 171 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.4K, with a price of $535.0 per contract. There were 1933 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 308 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KSS KSS, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 245 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $134.9K, with a price of $551.0 per contract. There were 262 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 263 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

