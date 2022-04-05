10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/08/22 $255.00 $31.3K 3.1K 13.6K CORZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $9.00 $25.0K 18.8K 4.2K TSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $100.00 $32.3K 7.6K 2.3K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $445.00 $34.3K 149 1.4K V CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $235.00 $43.8K 13.1K 712 SQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/08/22 $134.00 $28.2K 293 627 U CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $115.00 $39.3K 340 621 MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/22/22 $75.00 $26.2K 376 548 PAYX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $135.00 $76.9K 0 440 AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $180.00 $85.0K 32.9K 406

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on April 8, 2022. Parties traded 112 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.3K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 3158 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13618 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CORZ CORZ, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 18889 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4263 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM TSM, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.3K, with a price of $161.0 per contract. There were 7693 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2382 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 808 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $445.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.3K, with a price of $1715.0 per contract. There were 149 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1498 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V V, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 9 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 584 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.8K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 13166 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 712 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ SQ, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on April 8, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $134.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $282.0 per contract. There were 293 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 627 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding U U, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.3K, with a price of $525.0 per contract. There were 340 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 621 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on April 22, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $262.0 per contract. There were 376 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 548 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PAYX PAYX, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 654 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 49 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.9K, with a price of $1570.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 440 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 290 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.0K, with a price of $1700.0 per contract. There were 32934 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 406 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

