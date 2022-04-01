10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/08/22 $175.00 $56.5K 21.3K 47.1K NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/08/22 $255.00 $39.6K 1.1K 8.7K MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/01/22 $305.00 $41.3K 7.9K 4.7K ERIC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $10.00 $53.8K 1.4K 4.2K PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/08/22 $117.00 $54.7K 760 2.3K MIR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $7.50 $89.3K 1.0K 1.0K CRWD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $230.00 $192.7K 2.9K 851 HPQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $33.00 $152.2K 196 828 CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $65.00 $28.3K 4.3K 552 AMAT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $110.00 $668.0K 100 400

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on April 8, 2022. Parties traded 492 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.5K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 21325 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 47103 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on April 8, 2022. Parties traded 99 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.6K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 1131 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8736 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $305.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.3K, with a price of $207.0 per contract. There were 7912 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4739 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ERIC ERIC, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 105 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 827 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.8K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 1472 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on April 8, 2022. This event was a transfer of 299 contract(s) at a $117.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.7K, with a price of $183.0 per contract. There were 760 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2398 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MIR MIR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 140 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 63 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.3K, with a price of $78.0 per contract. There were 1034 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWD CRWD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 13 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 292 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $192.7K, with a price of $655.0 per contract. There were 2980 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 851 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HPQ HPQ, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 1347 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $152.2K, with a price of $113.0 per contract. There were 196 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 828 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO CSCO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 203 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 389 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $73.0 per contract. There were 4333 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 552 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMAT AMAT, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 658 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $668.0K, with a price of $1670.0 per contract. There were 100 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

