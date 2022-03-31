10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/01/22 $25.00 $30.2K 12.4K 43.8K FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/22 $225.00 $32.4K 7.7K 15.1K VZ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $50.00 $42.1K 15.8K 1.7K BMBL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $17.50 $51.8K 309 285 DIS PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/22/22 $140.00 $43.4K 273 178 GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/08/22 $2810.00 $42.0K 24 108 SE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $250.00 $78.3K 267 82 SNAP PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $37.00 $28.5K 422 81 BIDU PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $90.00 $25.0K 19 60 TTWO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $145.00 $52.1K 49 36

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AMC AMC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on April 1, 2022. This event was a transfer of 217 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $139.0 per contract. There were 12424 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 43892 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FB FB, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on April 1, 2022. This event was a transfer of 180 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 7774 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15166 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VZ VZ, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 49 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.1K, with a price of $42.0 per contract. There were 15891 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1798 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMBL BMBL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 204 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 39 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.8K, with a price of $1330.0 per contract. There were 309 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 285 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DIS DIS, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on April 22, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.4K, with a price of $434.0 per contract. There were 273 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 178 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL GOOGL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on April 8, 2022. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $2810.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $4200.0 per contract. There were 24 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 108 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SE SE, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 141 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 6 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.3K, with a price of $13075.0 per contract. There were 267 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 82 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNAP SNAP, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 659 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 28 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $1020.0 per contract. There were 422 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 81 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BIDU BIDU, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 659 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $1250.0 per contract. There were 19 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TTWO TTWO, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 31 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.1K, with a price of $1680.0 per contract. There were 49 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 36 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.