10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/22 $1100.00 $29.5K 8.6K 55.1K MGM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $50.00 $156.0K 366 5.3K BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $100.00 $43.0K 13.2K 3.9K HMHC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $25.6K 1.7K 2.0K RIVN PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/08/22 $50.00 $25.2K 1.8K 1.9K PVH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $65.00 $27.7K 278 1.7K F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $17.00 $144.8K 92.4K 1.1K DHI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/22/22 $85.00 $26.2K 3.0K 1.0K CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $15.00 $70.8K 37.2K 885 CWH CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $29.00 $32.2K 704 810

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on April 1, 2022. This event was a transfer of 38 contract(s) at a $1100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $780.0 per contract. There were 8615 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 55174 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MGM MGM, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 3321 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $156.0K, with a price of $47.0 per contract. There were 366 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5348 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $172.0 per contract. There were 13243 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3996 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HMHC HMHC, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 295 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 732 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 1744 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2016 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN RIVN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on April 8, 2022. This event was a transfer of 89 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $284.0 per contract. There were 1884 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1969 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PVH PVH, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 169 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 59 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 278 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1749 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F F, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 78 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 1013 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $144.8K, with a price of $143.0 per contract. There were 92446 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1168 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DHI DHI, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on April 22, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $26.0 per contract. There were 3067 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL CCL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 169 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 885 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.8K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 37281 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 885 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CWH CWH, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 50 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $29.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 704 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 810 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.