10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MULN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $3.00 $38.4K 16.2K 25.1K TSLA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/01/22 $1110.00 $27.0K 3.1K 24.8K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/22 $120.00 $49.5K 11.7K 16.9K QS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $20.00 $32.6K 7.2K 9.3K AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/01/22 $3400.00 $42.3K 1.7K 7.3K RH PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $280.00 $96.1K 14 1.9K LEN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $90.00 $27.2K 25 1.6K HD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/01/22 $307.50 $25.2K 524 1.6K SFIX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $10.50 $25.0K 559 1.4K XPEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $35.00 $47.9K 1.9K 1.0K

• Regarding MULN MULN, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 592 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.4K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 16227 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25188 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on April 1, 2022. This event was a transfer of 14 contract(s) at a $1110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $1930.0 per contract. There were 3184 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24887 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 1, 2022. Parties traded 399 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.5K, with a price of $123.0 per contract. There were 11735 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16954 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QS QS, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 138 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $237.0 per contract. There were 7214 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9366 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on April 1, 2022. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $3400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.3K, with a price of $1410.0 per contract. There were 1744 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7327 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RH RH, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 79 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 89 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.1K, with a price of $1080.0 per contract. There were 14 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1934 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LEN LEN, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 233 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $777.0 per contract. There were 25 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1695 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HD HD, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on April 1, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $307.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $252.0 per contract. There were 524 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1604 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SFIX SFIX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $10.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 559 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1450 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XPEV XPEV, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.9K, with a price of $137.0 per contract. There were 1989 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1054 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

