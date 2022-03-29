10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/01/22 $17.00 $29.6K 686 23.6K SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $15.00 $124.2K 6.2K 3.4K BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/08/22 $43.50 $32.7K 1.1K 2.3K WFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $40.00 $56.7K 2.4K 908 UPST CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/01/22 $121.00 $25.5K 133 783 FITB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $55.00 $383.6K 5 406 COIN PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/08/22 $195.00 $48.0K 60 124 FUTU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $40.00 $120.5K 898 100 USB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $55.00 $81.9K 730 100 BKKT PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $16.00 $38.8K 93 40

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding HOOD HOOD, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on April 1, 2022. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $74.0 per contract. There were 686 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23660 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SOFI SOFI, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 206 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 1320 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $124.2K, with a price of $94.0 per contract. There were 6237 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3472 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BAC BAC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on April 8, 2022. This event was a transfer of 468 contract(s) at a $43.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 1189 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2382 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WFC WFC, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 206 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 408 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.7K, with a price of $139.0 per contract. There were 2419 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 908 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UPST UPST, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 1, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $121.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $511.0 per contract. There were 133 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 783 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FITB FITB, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 406 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $383.6K, with a price of $945.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 406 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN COIN, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on April 8, 2022. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $640.0 per contract. There were 60 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 124 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FUTU FUTU, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 297 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $120.5K, with a price of $1205.0 per contract. There were 898 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For USB USB, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 661 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.9K, with a price of $820.0 per contract. There were 730 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BKKT BKKT, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.8K, with a price of $970.0 per contract. There were 93 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

