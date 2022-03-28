10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/01/22 $1100.00 $42.5K 9.9K 77.3K QS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/01/22 $20.00 $27.7K 1.8K 32.4K AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/01/22 $3350.00 $80.5K 892 5.8K ASO CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $36.00 $498.0K 1.0K 2.3K GME CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/01/22 $150.00 $31.2K 3.0K 1.8K XPEV PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/01/22 $26.50 $28.6K 236 1.7K JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/08/22 $60.00 $69.1K 188 950 NIO PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $43.3K 9.5K 646 LEN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $84.00 $25.1K 0 623 PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $45.00 $287.5K 1.1K 609

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on April 1, 2022. Parties traded 16 contract(s) at a $1100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.5K, with a price of $2660.0 per contract. There were 9915 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 77336 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QS QS, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on April 1, 2022. Parties traded 402 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $69.0 per contract. There were 1886 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32406 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on April 1, 2022. Parties traded 18 contract(s) at a $3350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.5K, with a price of $4475.0 per contract. There were 892 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5803 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ASO ASO, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $498.0K, with a price of $249.0 per contract. There were 1060 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2351 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME GME, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on April 1, 2022. Parties traded 13 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $2398.0 per contract. There were 3003 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1816 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XPEV XPEV, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 1, 2022. This event was a transfer of 256 contract(s) at a $26.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $112.0 per contract. There were 236 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1720 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD JD, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on April 8, 2022. Parties traded 276 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 77 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.1K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 188 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 950 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO NIO, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 81 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 160 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.3K, with a price of $271.0 per contract. There were 9525 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 646 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LEN LEN, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 129 contract(s) at a $84.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 623 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD PDD, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $287.5K, with a price of $575.0 per contract. There were 1139 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 609 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.