10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $900.00 $86.1K 22.5K 132.8K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $3180.00 $25.9K 680 2.9K DECK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $300.00 $363.4K 383 2.0K PTON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $30.00 $29.8K 7.7K 684 SIX CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $45.00 $46.5K 1.0K 502 RIVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/25/22 $42.00 $42.5K 443 454 ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $145.00 $31.7K 950 386 GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $44.00 $84.6K 3.5K 380 PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/25/22 $46.00 $44.2K 367 329 JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $60.00 $184.8K 3.9K 262

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 177 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.1K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 22523 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 132833 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 14 contract(s) at a $3180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $1850.0 per contract. There were 680 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2944 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DECK DECK, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 27 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 303 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $363.4K, with a price of $1200.0 per contract. There were 383 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2050 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON PTON, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 91 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 98 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 7766 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 684 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SIX SIX, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 27 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 385 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.5K, with a price of $121.0 per contract. There were 1052 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 502 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN RIVN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on March 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.5K, with a price of $425.0 per contract. There were 443 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 454 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB ABNB, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 63 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.7K, with a price of $635.0 per contract. There were 950 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 386 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM GM, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 249 contract(s) at a $44.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.6K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 3570 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 380 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD PDD, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on March 25, 2022. Parties traded 104 contract(s) at a $46.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.2K, with a price of $425.0 per contract. There were 367 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 329 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD JD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 91 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 140 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $184.8K, with a price of $1319.0 per contract. There were 3923 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 262 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

