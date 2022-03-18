10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/22 $125.00 $140.0K 1.8K 3.6K MSFT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $290.00 $37.2K 8.8K 2.5K ZM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $130.00 $54.7K 1.5K 1.6K CSCO PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $55.00 $34.8K 5.5K 1.6K CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $205.00 $41.3K 1.3K 1.4K V CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $220.00 $197.4K 3.5K 703 MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $24.00 $114.3K 4.6K 675 EPAM CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $260.00 $106.2K 1.1K 606 AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $200.00 $25.6K 55.3K 598 CORZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $12.50 $30.0K 610 520

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For SQ SQ, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on April 1, 2022. This event was a transfer of 418 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $140.0K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 1818 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3627 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 46 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $811.0 per contract. There were 8864 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2588 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZM ZM, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 91 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 55 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.7K, with a price of $995.0 per contract. There were 1548 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1658 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO CSCO, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 27 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.8K, with a price of $116.0 per contract. There were 5591 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1642 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWD CRWD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.3K, with a price of $413.0 per contract. There were 1306 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1479 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V V, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 63 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 209 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $197.4K, with a price of $945.0 per contract. There were 3554 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 703 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA MARA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 301 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $114.3K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 4601 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 675 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EPAM EPAM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $106.2K, with a price of $2125.0 per contract. There were 1122 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 606 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 308 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 48 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $535.0 per contract. There were 55341 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 598 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CORZ CORZ, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 672 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 610 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 520 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

