10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $245.00 $25.6K 10.8K 32.0K VNET PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $5.00 $34.6K 11 2.0K PHUN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $2.00 $47.5K 661 1.8K MSFT PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/25/22 $290.00 $33.5K 2.1K 1.7K PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $105.00 $31.6K 4.9K 1.7K S CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $481.8K 470 1.4K EPAM CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $250.00 $26.4K 637 1.2K SQ PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $75.00 $44.0K 2.5K 609 INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $45.00 $33.7K 479 534 NET PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $90.00 $50.1K 1.0K 490

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 127 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $202.0 per contract. There were 10899 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32042 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VNET VNET, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 985 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.6K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 11 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2051 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PHUN PHUN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 93 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.5K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 661 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1811 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on March 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $670.0 per contract. There were 2139 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1798 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 175 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.6K, with a price of $181.0 per contract. There were 4937 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1768 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding S S, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 310 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 1460 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $481.8K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 470 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1460 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EPAM EPAM, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 8 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $3300.0 per contract. There were 637 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1247 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ SQ, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $88.0 per contract. There were 2590 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 609 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC INTC, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 184 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 71 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $472.0 per contract. There were 479 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 534 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NET NET, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 195 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.1K, with a price of $257.0 per contract. There were 1096 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 490 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.