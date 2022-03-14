Looking At ZIM Integrated Shipping's Recent Whale Trades

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ZIM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 76 uncommon options trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 71% bullish and 28%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 41 are puts, for a total amount of $4,148,347, and 35 are calls, for a total amount of $1,986,629.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $100.0 for ZIM Integrated Shipping over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for ZIM Integrated Shipping options trades today is 1366.33 with a total volume of 50,476.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for ZIM Integrated Shipping's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $100.0 over the last 30 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZIM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $65.00 $164.9K 6.9K 1.2K ZIM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $65.00 $161.5K 6.9K 1.2K ZIM PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $100.00 $160.8K 10 1.3K ZIM PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $100.00 $160.8K 10 1.2K ZIM PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $100.00 $160.8K 10 1.2K

Where Is ZIM Integrated Shipping Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,102,777, the price of ZIM is up 4.02% at $81.98.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 65 days.

What The Experts Say On ZIM Integrated Shipping:

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on ZIM Integrated Shipping, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.