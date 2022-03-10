Looking At BRC's Recent Whale Trades

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on BRC.

Looking at options history for BRC BRCC we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

Get the inside access traders are using to profit more and win bigger. Don't miss out on Benzinga Pro! Click here to start a FREE 14-day trial. (No Credit Card Required)

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $156,577 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $260,070.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $19.0 for BRC over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for BRC's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of BRC's whale activity within a strike price range from $5.0 to $19.0 in the last 30 days.

BRC Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BRCC CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $5.00 $73.4K 0 65 BRCC PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/11/22 $19.00 $70.0K 1.2K 520 BRCC PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/11/22 $19.00 $58.7K 1.2K 270 BRCC CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $12.50 $37.3K 69 101 BRCC CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $10.00 $33.3K 529 422

Where Is BRC Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,279,925, the price of BRCC is down -0.96% at $16.52.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days.

What The Experts Say On BRC:

Raymond James downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $21

Truist Securities downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $20

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.