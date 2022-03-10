10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $1.1 million 45.2K 1.5K FUTU CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/11/22 $27.00 $39.0K 5 767 JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $165.00 $30.8K 29.2K 508 BAC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $75.0K 75.8K 250 STT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $70.00 $137.6K 2 222 BX CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $115.00 $69.0K 141 106 BK PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $54.00 $47.0K 368 100 UPST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $109.00 $44.6K 3 76 GS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $245.00 $57.7K 230 42 MCO CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $310.00 $35.2K 42 25

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For C C, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 316 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.1 million, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 45251 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1503 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FUTU FUTU, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on March 11, 2022. Parties traded 175 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $223.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 767 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JPM JPM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 99 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 454 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $68.0 per contract. There were 29205 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 508 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BAC BAC, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 316 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 75815 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For STT STT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 281 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 222 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $137.6K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 222 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BX BX, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.0K, with a price of $690.0 per contract. There were 141 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 106 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BK BK, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 8 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $54.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.0K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 368 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPST UPST, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $109.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.6K, with a price of $893.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 76 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GS GS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 316 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 42 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.7K, with a price of $1370.0 per contract. There were 230 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 42 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MCO MCO, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 24 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $1470.0 per contract. There were 42 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.