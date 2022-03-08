10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Get the inside access traders are using to profit more and win bigger. Don't miss out on Benzinga Pro! Click here to start a FREE 14-day trial. (No Credit Card Required)

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/11/22 $160.00 $44.9K 7.6K 62.5K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/11/22 $285.00 $27.0K 1.7K 7.5K SPWR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $27.00 $174.6K 2.3K 1.9K MU CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $79.00 $33.0K 199 492 MSTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $350.00 $306.4K 118 205 NET PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $90.00 $50.0K 844 167 MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $75.00 $27.3K 3.3K 142 DOCU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $100.00 $55.7K 2.5K 74 IONQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $5.00 $35.5K 503 50 V CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $240.00 $36.9K 160 43

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 11, 2022. Parties traded 161 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.9K, with a price of $279.0 per contract. There were 7669 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 62528 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 11, 2022. Parties traded 103 contract(s) at a $285.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $261.0 per contract. There were 1784 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7565 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SPWR SPWR, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 318 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 499 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $174.6K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 2320 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1976 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $79.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 199 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 492 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR MSTR, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 73 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $306.4K, with a price of $3064.0 per contract. There were 118 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 205 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NET NET, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 844 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 167 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRVL MRVL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 101 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 65 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 3353 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 142 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DOCU DOCU, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 10 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 42 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.7K, with a price of $1330.0 per contract. There were 2510 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 74 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IONQ IONQ, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 682 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $710.0 per contract. There were 503 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V V, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 682 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 22 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.9K, with a price of $1680.0 per contract. There were 160 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 43 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.