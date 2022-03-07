10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/11/22 $800.00 $25.6K 6.0K 24.3K BBBY PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/11/22 $30.00 $277.5K 0 7.0K CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $15.00 $55.9K 33.2K 4.5K KSS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $72.50 $115.5K 4.5K 4.0K M PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $19.00 $85.1K 368 3.1K JWN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $20.00 $43.8K 1.7K 1.6K RIVN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $34.9K 1.5K 1.0K DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $20.00 $72.1K 2.9K 851 BYD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $55.00 $29.0K 14 815 MCD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $220.00 $30.5K 2.0K 805

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on March 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 16 contract(s) at a $800.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $1610.0 per contract. There were 6091 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24314 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBBY BBBY, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on March 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $277.5K, with a price of $925.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7041 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL CCL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 193 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 237 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.9K, with a price of $236.0 per contract. There were 33271 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4553 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KSS KSS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 38 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 3500 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $115.5K, with a price of $33.0 per contract. There were 4599 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For M M, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 38 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1002 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.1K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 368 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3140 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JWN JWN, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.8K, with a price of $87.0 per contract. There were 1736 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1670 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN RIVN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 319 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 9 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.9K, with a price of $3885.0 per contract. There were 1571 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1092 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG DKNG, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 470 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.1K, with a price of $154.0 per contract. There were 2918 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 851 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BYD BYD, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 187 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 14 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 815 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MCD MCD, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 2021 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 805 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.