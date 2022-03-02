10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

Looking for the perfect strategy customized to your preferences? Click here now to take our free Benzinga Trading Quiz!

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/04/22 $900.00 $30.1K 16.3K 64.6K GRAB PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/04/22 $5.00 $125.0K 1.3K 5.0K BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $110.00 $38.2K 12.4K 4.8K AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/04/22 $3000.00 $28.3K 1.0K 3.6K RIVN PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/11/22 $55.00 $161.4K 371 2.1K EXPE CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $170.00 $291.9K 5.1K 2.0K PHM CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $50.00 $555.7K 10.9K 2.0K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $93.8K 14.3K 2.0K BIG CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $37.50 $167.5K 7.6K 1.2K XPEV PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $27.00 $49.5K 16 1.1K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on March 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 87 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $346.0 per contract. There were 16304 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 64673 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GRAB GRAB, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on March 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 5000 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $125.0K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 1334 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5098 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 107 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $1530.0 per contract. There were 12419 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4815 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on March 4, 2022. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $3000.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $2827.0 per contract. There were 1079 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3637 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN RIVN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on March 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 269 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $161.4K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 371 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2153 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EXPE EXPE, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 107 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 89 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $291.9K, with a price of $3280.0 per contract. There were 5123 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2032 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PHM PHM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 43 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1950 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $555.7K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 10953 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2013 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO NIO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 324 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1172 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.8K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 14358 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2011 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BIG BIG, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $167.5K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 7655 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1266 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XPEV XPEV, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1100 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.5K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 16 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.