10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

Looking for the perfect strategy customized to your preferences? Click here now to take our free Benzinga Trading Quiz!
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Get the inside access traders just like you are using to p1rofit more and win bigger. Don't miss out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a FREE 14-day trial! (No Credit Card Required)
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|TSLA
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|03/04/22
|$900.00
|$30.1K
|16.3K
|64.6K
|GRAB
|PUT
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|03/04/22
|$5.00
|$125.0K
|1.3K
|5.0K
|BABA
|PUT
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|06/17/22
|$110.00
|$38.2K
|12.4K
|4.8K
|AMZN
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|03/04/22
|$3000.00
|$28.3K
|1.0K
|3.6K
|RIVN
|PUT
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|03/11/22
|$55.00
|$161.4K
|371
|2.1K
|EXPE
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|06/17/22
|$170.00
|$291.9K
|5.1K
|2.0K
|PHM
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|04/14/22
|$50.00
|$555.7K
|10.9K
|2.0K
|NIO
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|01/20/23
|$55.00
|$93.8K
|14.3K
|2.0K
|BIG
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|04/14/22
|$37.50
|$167.5K
|7.6K
|1.2K
|XPEV
|PUT
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|03/18/22
|$27.00
|$49.5K
|16
|1.1K
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on March 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 87 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $346.0 per contract. There were 16304 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 64673 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For GRAB GRAB, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on March 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 5000 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $125.0K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 1334 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5098 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For BABA BABA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 107 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $1530.0 per contract. There were 12419 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4815 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on March 4, 2022. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $3000.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $2827.0 per contract. There were 1079 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3637 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For RIVN RIVN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on March 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 269 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $161.4K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 371 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2153 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding EXPE EXPE, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 107 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 89 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $291.9K, with a price of $3280.0 per contract. There were 5123 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2032 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For PHM PHM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 43 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1950 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $555.7K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 10953 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2013 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For NIO NIO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 324 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1172 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.8K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 14358 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2011 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BIG BIG, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $167.5K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 7655 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1266 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For XPEV XPEV, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1100 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.5K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 16 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1150 contract(s) were bought and sold.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for a massive 40% OFF. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds each month you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.