10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

[WATCH ON YOUTUBE] New traders just like you are getting massive wins using this unique trading strategy taught by Mark Putrino. Click Here to Watch Now

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/11/22 $390.00 $81.1K 79 8.6K MAS CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $70.00 $90.0K 5.4K 5.2K FTAI CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $28.00 $298.2K 6.7K 3.4K HSC PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $10.00 $153.0K 3 3.4K BA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $170.00 $112.5K 9.1K 1.0K GE PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $90.00 $27.0K 2.9K 147 URI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/01/22 $335.00 $43.2K 2 100 PWR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $105.00 $30.0K 1.2K 78 PLUG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $25.00 $36.9K 4.6K 72 ITW CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $200.00 $98.5K 22 53

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For LMT LMT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on March 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 104 contract(s) at a $390.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.1K, with a price of $780.0 per contract. There were 79 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8698 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MAS MAS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 113 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 3000 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.0K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 5448 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5222 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FTAI FTAI, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 49 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 3428 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $298.2K, with a price of $87.0 per contract. There were 6700 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3430 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HSC HSC, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 3400 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $153.0K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3402 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA BA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 22 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $112.5K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 9159 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1080 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GE GE, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 204 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 26 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $1040.0 per contract. There were 2900 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 147 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For URI URI, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 36 day(s) on April 1, 2022. This event was a transfer of 96 contract(s) at a $335.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.2K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PWR PWR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 1215 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 78 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLUG PLUG, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 204 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 48 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.9K, with a price of $770.0 per contract. There were 4668 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 72 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ITW ITW, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 113 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 53 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.5K, with a price of $1860.0 per contract. There were 22 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 53 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.