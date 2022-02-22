10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JOBY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $5.00 $25.7K 16.4K 26.2K UAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $34.5K 42.7K 2.4K UNP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $250.00 $31.7K 316 822 UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/25/22 $38.00 $25.5K 242 702 CHPT PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $8.00 $40.8K 4 600 AJRD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $35.00 $47.5K 237 400 PLUG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $20.00 $47.4K 4.0K 232 SHLS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $15.00 $44.6K 0 200 URI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $350.00 $105.8K 113 104 WM CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $140.00 $28.8K 161 77

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For JOBY JOBY, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 322 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 16472 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26273 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UAL UAL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 696 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $1380.0 per contract. There were 42759 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2421 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UNP UNP, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 43 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.7K, with a price of $740.0 per contract. There were 316 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 822 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UBER UBER, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on March 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 301 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $84.0 per contract. There were 242 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 702 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CHPT CHPT, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 178 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.8K, with a price of $68.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AJRD AJRD, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 173 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.5K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 237 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLUG PLUG, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.4K, with a price of $237.0 per contract. There were 4078 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 232 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SHLS SHLS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 241 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.6K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding URI URI, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 115 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 84 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.8K, with a price of $1260.0 per contract. There were 113 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 104 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WM WM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 67 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 161 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 77 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.