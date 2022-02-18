10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $167.50 $30.0K 18.3K 45.8K INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $22.50 $45.1K 10.9K 2.6K MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/25/22 $290.00 $117.8K 2.7K 2.0K CRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $200.00 $27.5K 2.4K 1.2K ADI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $84.0K 5.8K 1.1K MPWR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $440.00 $434.0K 753 747 RNG PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $200.00 $3.8 million 0 617 NVDA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $223.75 $45.3K 1.1K 387 PYPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $100.00 $33.5K 907 304 MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/04/22 $95.00 $36.3K 126 124

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 508 contract(s) at a $167.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 18377 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 45827 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC INTC, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 336 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.1K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 10903 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2625 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on February 25, 2022. Parties traded 205 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $117.8K, with a price of $575.0 per contract. There were 2787 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2071 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM CRM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 98 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $281.0 per contract. There were 2435 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1229 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ADI ADI, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 336 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 35 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.0K, with a price of $2400.0 per contract. There were 5891 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1180 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MPWR MPWR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 371 contract(s) at a $440.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $434.0K, with a price of $1170.0 per contract. There were 753 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 747 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RNG RNG, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 245 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $3.8 million, with a price of $6400.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 617 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 28 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 43 contract(s) at a $223.75 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.3K, with a price of $1055.0 per contract. There were 1135 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 387 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL PYPL, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 700 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 17 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $1975.0 per contract. There were 907 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 304 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on March 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 59 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.3K, with a price of $615.0 per contract. There were 126 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 124 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.