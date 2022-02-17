10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RCM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $22.50 $212.4K 592 580 AMGN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $230.00 $161.5K 187 164 PFE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $55.0K 13.2K 161 KOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $75.00 $81.6K 39 117 BNTX PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $165.00 $40.5K 1.2K 85 BMY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $70.00 $34.6K 593 68 MRNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $120.00 $45.9K 634 60 NVAX CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/04/22 $75.00 $51.0K 13 60 UNH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $450.00 $54.0K 95 18 DHR PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/04/22 $320.00 $49.5K 0 10

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For RCM RCM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 579 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $212.4K, with a price of $367.0 per contract. There were 592 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 580 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMGN AMGN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 148 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 164 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $161.5K, with a price of $985.0 per contract. There were 187 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 164 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PFE PFE, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 337 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $1100.0 per contract. There were 13268 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 161 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KOD KOD, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 65 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.6K, with a price of $1260.0 per contract. There were 39 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 117 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BNTX BNTX, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 27 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.5K, with a price of $1500.0 per contract. There were 1244 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 85 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BMY BMY, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 120 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 68 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.6K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 593 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 68 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRNA MRNA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 92 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.9K, with a price of $920.0 per contract. There were 634 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVAX NVAX, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on March 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.0K, with a price of $1700.0 per contract. There were 13 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UNH UNH, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 56 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $3601.0 per contract. There were 95 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DHR DHR, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on March 4, 2022. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.5K, with a price of $4950.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.