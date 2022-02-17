10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $250.00 $25.2K 15.0K 40.3K AAPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $172.50 $37.4K 27.4K 20.3K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $350.00 $40.2K 6.9K 3.4K ADI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $50.1K 42 1.0K GTLB PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $60.00 $595.2K 8.6K 1.0K ZM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $120.00 $28.5K 191 968 PYPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/04/22 $105.00 $63.6K 622 703 CTSH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $90.00 $49.5K 627 554 INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $64.0K 80.8K 379 WDC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $60.00 $43.9K 2.2K 303

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 87 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 15019 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40344 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $172.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.4K, with a price of $187.0 per contract. There were 27451 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20335 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 56 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 639 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.2K, with a price of $63.0 per contract. There were 6933 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3489 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ADI ADI, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 337 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 19 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.1K, with a price of $2640.0 per contract. There were 42 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1005 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GTLB GTLB, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 992 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $595.2K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 8666 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZM ZM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 92 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 22 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $1298.0 per contract. There were 191 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 968 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on March 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.6K, with a price of $318.0 per contract. There were 622 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 703 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CTSH CTSH, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 381 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.5K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 627 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 554 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 337 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.0K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 80876 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 379 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WDC WDC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 287 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.9K, with a price of $153.0 per contract. There were 2268 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 303 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

