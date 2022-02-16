10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|NVDA
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|02/18/22
|$260.00
|$32.7K
|20.6K
|16.0K
|TTD
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|02/18/22
|$80.00
|$27.4K
|3.6K
|12.7K
|AI
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|01/20/23
|$20.00
|$52.6K
|146
|4.1K
|AMD
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|05/20/22
|$115.00
|$42.0K
|2.9K
|1.4K
|MU
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|02/25/22
|$95.00
|$26.2K
|2.6K
|1.2K
|CSCO
|PUT
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|01/20/23
|$47.00
|$103.8K
|8.5K
|509
|SABR
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|01/19/24
|$12.00
|$31.2K
|2.1K
|399
|MA
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|02/25/22
|$375.00
|$37.6K
|156
|327
|DOCU
|PUT
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|07/15/22
|$120.00
|$522.0K
|50
|300
|PYPL
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|03/18/22
|$100.00
|$32.1K
|529
|195
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 31 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $1057.0 per contract. There were 20695 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16072 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding TTD TTD, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 132 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $209.0 per contract. There were 3603 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12761 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AI AI, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 338 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 56 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.6K, with a price of $940.0 per contract. There were 146 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4119 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 93 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 32 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $1315.0 per contract. There were 2945 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1437 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MU MU, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on February 25, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $262.0 per contract. There were 2675 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1296 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CSCO CSCO, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 338 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 310 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $103.8K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 8564 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 509 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For SABR SABR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 702 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 82 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $381.0 per contract. There were 2197 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 399 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MA MA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on February 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $375.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.6K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 156 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 327 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For DOCU DOCU, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 149 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $522.0K, with a price of $1740.0 per contract. There were 50 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding PYPL PYPL, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 24 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $1340.0 per contract. There were 529 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 195 contract(s) were bought and sold.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.
