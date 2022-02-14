What Are Whales Doing With Peloton Interactive

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Peloton Interactive.

Looking at options history for Peloton Interactive PTON we detected 21 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $760,026 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $1,476,157.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $105.0 for Peloton Interactive over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Peloton Interactive options trades today is 4419.93 with a total volume of 9,740.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Peloton Interactive's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $105.0 over the last 30 days.

Peloton Interactive Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PTON CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $50.00 $693.0K 15.6K 1.1K PTON CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $50.00 $429.0K 15.6K 1.9K PTON PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $126.9K 483 18 PTON PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $37.00 $115.5K 1.2K 579 PTON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $50.00 $111.1K 19.1K 608

Where Is Peloton Interactive Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 13,637,114, the price of PTON is down -4.32% at $33.18.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 80 days.

What The Experts Say On Peloton Interactive:

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Peloton Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Peloton Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $45.

Macquarie has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Peloton Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Peloton Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $45.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Peloton Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

