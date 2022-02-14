10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $35.00 $428.4K 56.2K 11.9K FDX PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $210.00 $31.2K 7.5K 6.6K PLUG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $22.00 $25.5K 2.2K 3.5K ACTG PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $5.00 $90.0K 12.3K 1.0K CSGP CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $75.00 $43.2K 69 400 MMM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $150.00 $56.2K 933 318 ZIM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $68.00 $57.0K 385 306 GE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $105.00 $51.4K 3.2K 135 UPS PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $220.00 $29.8K 1.4K 103 DE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $400.00 $168.4K 57 25

• For UBER UBER, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 3150 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $428.4K, with a price of $136.0 per contract. There were 56277 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11980 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FDX FDX, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 95 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $780.0 per contract. There were 7536 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6680 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLUG PLUG, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $102.0 per contract. There were 2299 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3512 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ACTG ACTG, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.0K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 12397 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSGP CSGP, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.2K, with a price of $108.0 per contract. There were 69 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MMM MMM, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 139 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.2K, with a price of $405.0 per contract. There were 933 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 318 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZIM ZIM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 59 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $68.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.0K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 385 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 306 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GE GE, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 123 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 121 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.4K, with a price of $424.0 per contract. There were 3227 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 135 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UPS UPS, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 123 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 16 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $1865.0 per contract. There were 1440 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 103 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DE DE, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 704 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $168.4K, with a price of $6705.0 per contract. There were 57 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

