10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|UBER
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|02/18/22
|$35.00
|$428.4K
|56.2K
|11.9K
|FDX
|PUT
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|05/20/22
|$210.00
|$31.2K
|7.5K
|6.6K
|PLUG
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|02/18/22
|$22.00
|$25.5K
|2.2K
|3.5K
|ACTG
|PUT
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|02/18/22
|$5.00
|$90.0K
|12.3K
|1.0K
|CSGP
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|04/14/22
|$75.00
|$43.2K
|69
|400
|MMM
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|04/14/22
|$150.00
|$56.2K
|933
|318
|ZIM
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|04/14/22
|$68.00
|$57.0K
|385
|306
|GE
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|06/17/22
|$105.00
|$51.4K
|3.2K
|135
|UPS
|PUT
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|06/17/22
|$220.00
|$29.8K
|1.4K
|103
|DE
|PUT
|SWEEP
|NEUTRAL
|01/19/24
|$400.00
|$168.4K
|57
|25
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
• For UBER UBER, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 3150 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $428.4K, with a price of $136.0 per contract. There were 56277 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11980 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For FDX FDX, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 95 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $780.0 per contract. There were 7536 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6680 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding PLUG PLUG, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $102.0 per contract. There were 2299 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3512 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding ACTG ACTG, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.0K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 12397 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CSGP CSGP, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.2K, with a price of $108.0 per contract. There were 69 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MMM MMM, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 139 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.2K, with a price of $405.0 per contract. There were 933 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 318 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For ZIM ZIM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 59 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $68.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.0K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 385 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 306 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For GE GE, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 123 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 121 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.4K, with a price of $424.0 per contract. There were 3227 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 135 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For UPS UPS, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 123 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 16 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $1865.0 per contract. There were 1440 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 103 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For DE DE, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 704 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $168.4K, with a price of $6705.0 per contract. There were 57 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25 contract(s) were bought and sold.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.
