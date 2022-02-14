10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $120.00 $26.0K 4.4K 5.9K INSG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $7.50 $74.9K 3.8K 1.0K AAPL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/04/22 $165.00 $27.4K 5.4K 986 TOST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $30.00 $177.1K 4.9K 962 MSFT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $290.00 $25.0K 1.6K 719 SNOW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $280.00 $110.0K 659 714 NET CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/25/22 $106.00 $61.2K 27 553 NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/25/22 $290.00 $42.1K 1.2K 514 TTD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $155.00 $234.7K 60 494 APPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $65.00 $27.5K 1.1K 275

Explanation

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 4463 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5944 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INSG INSG, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 340 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 999 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.9K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 3815 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 18 day(s) on March 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $274.0 per contract. There were 5412 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 986 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TOST TOST, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 328 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $177.1K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 4928 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 962 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $834.0 per contract. There were 1657 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 719 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNOW SNOW, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $110.0K, with a price of $2201.0 per contract. There were 659 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 714 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NET NET, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on February 25, 2022. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $106.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.2K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 27 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 553 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on February 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 184 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.1K, with a price of $229.0 per contract. There were 1206 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 514 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TTD TTD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 340 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 494 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $234.7K, with a price of $475.0 per contract. There were 60 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 494 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APPS APPS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 123 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 1141 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 275 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.