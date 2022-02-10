10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $12.50 $415.7K 36.7K 13.7K AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/11/22 $80.00 $30.8K 2.6K 7.5K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $265.00 $41.2K 4.2K 5.0K PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $125.00 $105.8K 31.5K 4.0K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $500.2K 32.7K 1.8K TTD CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $85.00 $112.0K 2.6K 1.2K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $310.00 $26.7K 7.3K 1.2K V CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $230.00 $27.2K 30.4K 1.2K QCOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $185.00 $29.4K 7.0K 1.0K INTC PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $47.50 $190.3K 31.6K 692

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding MQ MQ, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 5543 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $415.7K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 36725 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13725 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AFRM AFRM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on February 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 46 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $670.0 per contract. There were 2670 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7509 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $265.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.2K, with a price of $1376.0 per contract. There were 4287 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 36 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 178 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.8K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 31584 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4022 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 344 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 122 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $500.2K, with a price of $4100.0 per contract. There were 32723 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1854 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TTD TTD, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $112.0K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 2678 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1253 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 36 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 33 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $810.0 per contract. There were 7324 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1248 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding V V, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 30457 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1208 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM QCOM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 36 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $589.0 per contract. There were 7036 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC INTC, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 127 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 680 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $190.3K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 31610 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 692 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

