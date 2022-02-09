10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/11/22 $230.00 $27.8K 12.8K 53.6K AMC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/11/22 $18.00 $32.2K 9.6K 14.3K T CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $25.00 $35.0K 128.4K 5.3K DIS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $155.00 $43.8K 10.4K 4.0K RBLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/11/22 $65.00 $119.3K 1.6K 1.8K GOOGL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $2850.00 $34.1K 473 1.7K BILI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $35.00 $174.3K 8.3K 1.1K BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $150.00 $26.7K 4.4K 692 VIAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $25.8K 17.5K 356 NFLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/25/22 $400.00 $82.3K 410 237

• For FB FB, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on February 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $278.0 per contract. There were 12854 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 53621 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMC AMC, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on February 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 396 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $81.0 per contract. There were 9650 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14323 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For T T, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 37 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 874 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 128459 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5316 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS DIS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 64 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.8K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 10428 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4017 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RBLX RBLX, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on February 11, 2022. Parties traded 385 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $119.3K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 1617 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1809 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL GOOGL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $2850.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.1K, with a price of $3414.0 per contract. There were 473 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1706 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BILI BILI, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 37 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 498 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $174.3K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 8347 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1144 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU BIDU, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 128 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $2670.0 per contract. There were 4498 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 692 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VIAC VIAC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 345 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $575.0 per contract. There were 17578 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 356 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX NFLX, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on February 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 57 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.3K, with a price of $1445.0 per contract. There were 410 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 237 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

