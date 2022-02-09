10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/11/22 $950.00 $27.0K 7.1K 40.6K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $18.00 $28.0K 38.7K 20.8K AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/11/22 $3200.00 $46.3K 853 5.1K BBIG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $5.00 $33.6K 6.2K 3.0K PTON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $34.00 $25.5K 1.1K 1.7K KMX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $115.00 $105.8K 1.2K 854 WYNN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $105.00 $113.2K 442 819 XPEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $60.00 $60.2K 947 482 LRN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $33.00 $55.0K 30 301 GME CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $950.00 $36.7K 12.1K 224

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on February 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $950.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $900.0 per contract. There were 7127 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40678 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F F, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 38742 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20812 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on February 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 18 contract(s) at a $3200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.3K, with a price of $2575.0 per contract. There were 853 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5151 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBIG BBIG, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 37 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1522 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $22.0 per contract. There were 6210 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3059 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON PTON, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 144 contract(s) at a $34.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $177.0 per contract. There were 1176 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1773 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KMX KMX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 64 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 108 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.8K, with a price of $980.0 per contract. There were 1200 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 854 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WYNN WYNN, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 64 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $113.2K, with a price of $283.0 per contract. There were 442 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 819 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XPEV XPEV, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 128 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 352 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.2K, with a price of $171.0 per contract. There were 947 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 482 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LRN LRN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 128 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 30 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 301 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME GME, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 345 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 54 contract(s) at a $950.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.7K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 12173 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 224 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

