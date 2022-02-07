10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $130.00 $30.0K 13.9K 7.0K AAPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/11/22 $170.00 $67.0K 26.3K 4.7K DBD PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $7.50 $64.5K 7.2K 3.3K INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $50.00 $36.3K 86.7K 1.9K MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/11/22 $297.50 $31.7K 1.6K 1.2K ZM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $130.00 $40.1K 1.1K 1.1K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $40.00 $26.4K 598 1.0K MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $82.50 $40.7K 5.6K 893 PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $115.00 $159.6K 1.1K 664 DDOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $145.00 $31.7K 997 654

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 13971 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7020 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on February 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.0K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 26344 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4769 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DBD DBD, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.5K, with a price of $43.0 per contract. There were 7295 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3317 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC INTC, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.3K, with a price of $121.0 per contract. There were 86779 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1922 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on February 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 123 contract(s) at a $297.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.7K, with a price of $258.0 per contract. There were 1663 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1290 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZM ZM, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 66 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 32 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.1K, with a price of $1257.0 per contract. There were 1140 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1125 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA MARA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 66 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 161 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $164.0 per contract. There were 598 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1067 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU MU, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 130 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 55 contract(s) at a $82.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.7K, with a price of $740.0 per contract. There were 5682 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 893 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL PYPL, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 347 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 101 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $159.6K, with a price of $1580.0 per contract. There were 1152 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 664 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DDOG DDOG, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.7K, with a price of $1585.0 per contract. There were 997 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 654 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.