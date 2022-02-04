10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/11/22 $170.00 $37.2K 8.1K 15.8K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/11/22 $320.00 $39.5K 11.7K 10.2K MARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/11/22 $23.00 $28.8K 503 4.4K ON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/11/22 $60.00 $26.6K 1.6K 2.5K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $145.00 $68.0K 5.0K 1.5K CSCO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $57.50 $450.0K 3.0K 1.3K RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $16.50 $39.6K 657 1.3K U CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/11/22 $108.00 $95.0K 58 767 PYPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/11/22 $117.00 $56.0K 448 677 NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $200.00 $76.1K 13.9K 618

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on February 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $186.0 per contract. There were 8194 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15800 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on February 11, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.5K, with a price of $79.0 per contract. There were 11749 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10239 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA MARA, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on February 11, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $144.0 per contract. There were 503 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4457 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ON ON, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on February 11, 2022. Parties traded 172 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 1607 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2565 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 69 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 170 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.0K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 5051 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1563 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO CSCO, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 350 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $450.0K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 3098 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1381 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIOT RIOT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 264 contract(s) at a $16.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.6K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 657 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1362 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For U U, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on February 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 190 contract(s) at a $108.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 58 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 767 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL PYPL, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on February 11, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $117.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.0K, with a price of $112.0 per contract. There were 448 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 677 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 42 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 130 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.1K, with a price of $585.0 per contract. There were 13974 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 618 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.