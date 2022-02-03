10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/04/22 $920.00 $390.3K 4.0K 32.7K DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $20.00 $30.6K 7.7K 17.8K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/04/22 $3000.00 $97.2K 2.8K 9.0K WYNN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $97.50 $50.5K 1.7K 1.0K BBWI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $35.5K 107 440 LOW CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $237.50 $54.8K 305 426 FRGI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $10.00 $32.0K 434 215 GM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $47.00 $111.7K 8.2K 210 ETSY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $130.00 $112.1K 269 210 AN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $110.00 $43.3K 1.1K 170

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on February 4, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $920.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $390.3K, with a price of $1300.0 per contract. There were 4099 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32794 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG DKNG, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 136 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 7762 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17859 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on February 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 21 contract(s) at a $3000.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.2K, with a price of $4645.0 per contract. There were 2860 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9086 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WYNN WYNN, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 1070 contract(s) at a $97.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 55 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.5K, with a price of $49.0 per contract. There were 1750 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1070 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBWI BBWI, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 351 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 71 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 107 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 440 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LOW LOW, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 15 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $237.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.8K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 305 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 426 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FRGI FRGI, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 134 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 434 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 215 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM GM, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 351 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 210 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $111.7K, with a price of $532.0 per contract. There were 8241 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 210 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ETSY ETSY, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 351 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 38 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $112.1K, with a price of $2950.0 per contract. There were 269 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 210 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AN AN, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 85 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.3K, with a price of $518.0 per contract. There were 1103 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 170 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

