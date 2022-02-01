10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/04/22 $175.00 $55.6K 46.1K 89.9K PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $190.00 $75.2K 29.7K 3.6K NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/04/22 $245.00 $166.8K 1.3K 3.5K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/11/22 $82.00 $28.4K 343 2.9K INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $45.00 $27.1K 28.9K 2.0K MARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $25.00 $40.0K 2.5K 1.5K ADBE PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $520.00 $51.5K 2.1K 558 AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/11/22 $113.00 $34.7K 604 402 ENPH CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $165.00 $237.0K 74 305 HIMX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $13.00 $35.0K 527 201

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 445 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.6K, with a price of $126.0 per contract. There were 46127 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 89955 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 323 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.2K, with a price of $233.0 per contract. There were 29782 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3668 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 224 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $166.8K, with a price of $745.0 per contract. There were 1325 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3555 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU MU, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on February 11, 2022. Parties traded 139 contract(s) at a $82.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 343 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2970 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 28934 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2063 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA MARA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 2500 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1507 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ADBE ADBE, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $520.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.5K, with a price of $1030.0 per contract. There were 2155 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 558 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on February 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 49 contract(s) at a $113.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.7K, with a price of $710.0 per contract. There were 604 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 402 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ENPH ENPH, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $237.0K, with a price of $790.0 per contract. There were 74 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 305 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HIMX HIMX, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 227 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 527 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.