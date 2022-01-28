10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/28/22 $850.00 $144.6K 2.7K 84.9K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $20.00 $61.2K 10.4K 1.7K BBBY CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $17.00 $88.2K 461 1.7K AMZN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/28/22 $2840.00 $32.2K 322 1.3K JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $70.00 $33.0K 2.1K 1.0K NIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $30.00 $26.4K 7.9K 963 BABA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $105.00 $29.6K 7.6K 499 LCID PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $45.00 $560.2K 4.7K 428 LVS PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $35.00 $35.2K 5.9K 415 PTON PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $30.00 $32.0K 10.6K 270

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 273 contract(s) at a $850.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $144.6K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 2709 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 84988 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F F, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 76 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.2K, with a price of $153.0 per contract. There were 10446 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1742 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBBY BBBY, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 49 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 462 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.2K, with a price of $191.0 per contract. There were 461 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1737 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $2840.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $2150.0 per contract. There were 322 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1349 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD JD, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 2149 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1021 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO NIO, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 140 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 219 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $121.0 per contract. There were 7904 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 963 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 7651 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 499 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LCID LCID, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 308 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $560.2K, with a price of $1819.0 per contract. There were 4702 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 428 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LVS LVS, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 496 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $71.0 per contract. There were 5985 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 415 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PTON PTON, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 21 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $640.0 per contract. There were 10627 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 270 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.