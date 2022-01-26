10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/28/22 $1000.00 $70.0K 11.5K 20.0K LCID PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/28/22 $35.00 $36.2K 8.3K 6.7K AMZN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/28/22 $2800.00 $34.5K 1.2K 6.2K GME CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/28/22 $120.00 $33.6K 2.0K 5.4K KSS PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/04/22 $46.00 $50.0K 4.0K 3.4K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/04/22 $25.00 $45.0K 2.7K 3.3K BBIG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/11/22 $3.50 $64.2K 330 2.0K BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $110.00 $43.4K 4.7K 750 DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $26.00 $49.1K 103 733 ETSY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $220.00 $222.7K 120 502

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on January 28, 2022. Parties traded 29 contract(s) at a $1000.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.0K, with a price of $2415.0 per contract. There were 11570 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20057 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LCID (NASDAQ:LCID), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on January 28, 2022. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 8357 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6752 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on January 28, 2022. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $2800.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $3451.0 per contract. There were 1260 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6240 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on January 28, 2022. Parties traded 48 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 2037 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5440 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KSS (NYSE:KSS), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on February 4, 2022. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $46.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 4002 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3413 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on February 4, 2022. Parties traded 506 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $89.0 per contract. There were 2745 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3360 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBIG (NASDAQ:BBIG), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on February 11, 2022. Parties traded 683 contract(s) at a $3.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.2K, with a price of $92.0 per contract. There were 330 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2009 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.4K, with a price of $435.0 per contract. There were 4706 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 750 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 455 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.1K, with a price of $108.0 per contract. There were 103 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 733 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ETSY (NASDAQ:ETSY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 142 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 450 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $222.7K, with a price of $495.0 per contract. There were 120 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 502 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

