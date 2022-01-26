10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/28/22 $310.00 $41.6K 10.6K 32.1K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/04/22 $250.00 $47.4K 3.7K 3.9K IT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $300.00 $58.3K 4 2.1K RIOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/28/22 $15.00 $41.8K 3.1K 1.8K TSM PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $120.00 $52.8K 17.3K 1.3K ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $85.00 $78.9K 2.8K 1.2K ADBE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $520.00 $4.0 million 45 1.0K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $65.00 $96.3K 2.4K 948 IBM PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $140.00 $684.0K 395 945 ZS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $200.00 $43.9K 395 878

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on January 28, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.6K, with a price of $208.0 per contract. There were 10694 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32158 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on February 4, 2022. Parties traded 102 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.4K, with a price of $465.0 per contract. There were 3734 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3990 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IT (NYSE:IT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 142 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 24 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.3K, with a price of $2430.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2122 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on January 28, 2022. This event was a transfer of 380 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.8K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 3163 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1899 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 179 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.8K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 17344 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1366 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.9K, with a price of $263.0 per contract. There were 2828 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1235 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ADBE (NASDAQ:ADBE), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 114 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $520.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $4.0 million, with a price of $4050.0 per contract. There were 45 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 723 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 158 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.3K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 2419 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 948 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IBM (NYSE:IBM), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 900 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $684.0K, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 395 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 945 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZS (NASDAQ:ZS), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 101 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.9K, with a price of $435.0 per contract. There were 395 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 878 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

