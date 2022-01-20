10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EXAS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $77.50 $36.1K 72 1.2K LLY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $250.00 $108.4K 4.6K 871 PFE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $47.00 $28.5K 5.3K 502 QDEL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $135.00 $153.3K 1.6K 438 IONS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $25.00 $65.2K 516 250 OCGN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $7.50 $72.7K 3.5K 241 CODX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $10.00 $62.0K 538 200 ABMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $340.00 $80.0K 25 120 ZTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $220.00 $28.0K 1.7K 110 TFX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $370.00 $59.2K 230 87

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For EXAS (NASDAQ:EXAS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 86 contract(s) at a $77.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.1K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 72 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1280 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LLY (NYSE:LLY), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 278 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.4K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 4680 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 871 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PFE (NYSE:PFE), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 365 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 84 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 5389 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 502 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QDEL (NASDAQ:QDEL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 71 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $153.3K, with a price of $2160.0 per contract. There were 1690 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 438 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IONS (NASDAQ:IONS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 84 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 87 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.2K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 516 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding OCGN (NASDAQ:OCGN), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 194 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.7K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 3504 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 241 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CODX (NASDAQ:CODX), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 729 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 538 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABMD (NASDAQ:ABMD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 120 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.0K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 25 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 120 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZTS (NYSE:ZTS), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 84 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 1718 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 110 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TFX (NYSE:TFX), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 16 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.2K, with a price of $3700.0 per contract. There were 230 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 87 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.