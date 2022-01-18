10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $1000.00 $28.8K 36.7K 30.3K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $3200.00 $29.3K 4.1K 4.9K LOTZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $5.00 $56.0K 18.7K 2.9K PTON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $30.00 $53.5K 8.7K 1.7K F CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $20.00 $43.4K 171.4K 1.7K WKHS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/11/22 $3.50 $55.2K 8 1.6K BABA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $128.00 $30.0K 1.1K 1.1K HLT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $155.00 $68.8K 780 980 THO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $105.00 $43.6K 837 504 LVS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $42.00 $227.5K 1.0K 423

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 24 contract(s) at a $1000.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $1200.0 per contract. There were 36762 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30362 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $3200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.3K, with a price of $2933.0 per contract. There were 4186 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4938 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LOTZ (NASDAQ:LOTZ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 86 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2803 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 57 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.0K, with a price of $20.0 per contract. There were 18719 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2960 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 141 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.5K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 8791 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1799 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.4K, with a price of $434.0 per contract. There were 171409 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1725 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WKHS (NASDAQ:WKHS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on February 11, 2022. Parties traded 860 contract(s) at a $3.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.2K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 8 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1607 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 148 contract(s) at a $128.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $203.0 per contract. There were 1172 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1103 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HLT (NYSE:HLT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 122 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 85 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.8K, with a price of $810.0 per contract. There were 780 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 980 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding THO (NYSE:THO), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 52 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.6K, with a price of $839.0 per contract. There were 837 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 504 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LVS (NYSE:LVS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 367 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 350 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $227.5K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 1044 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 423 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.