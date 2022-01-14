10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TLRY PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $45.00 $111.7K 203 3.3K SAVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $45.00 $29.6K 1.5K 1.7K MRNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $155.00 $63.7K 3.1K 805 JNJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $175.00 $106.0K 2.7K 536 SRPT CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $80.00 $25.0K 33 201 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $500.00 $203.0K 37 200 BNTX PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $260.00 $69.2K 362 150 TDOC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $135.00 $45.9K 2.9K 100 MASI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $220.00 $28.5K 11 59 ARWR PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $80.00 $25.0K 74 50

• For TLRY (NASDAQ:TLRY), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 371 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 29 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $111.7K, with a price of $3855.0 per contract. There were 203 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3352 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SAVA (NASDAQ:SAVA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 1518 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1727 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRNA (NASDAQ:MRNA), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 154 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 52 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.7K, with a price of $1225.0 per contract. There were 3117 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 805 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JNJ (NYSE:JNJ), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 90 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $106.0K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 2741 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 536 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SRPT (NASDAQ:SRPT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $251.0 per contract. There were 33 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UNH (NYSE:UNH), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 90 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $203.0K, with a price of $1015.0 per contract. There were 37 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BNTX (NASDAQ:BNTX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 63 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.2K, with a price of $6920.0 per contract. There were 362 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TDOC (NYSE:TDOC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 90 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 8 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.9K, with a price of $5745.0 per contract. There were 2904 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MASI (NASDAQ:MASI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 63 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 31 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $920.0 per contract. There were 11 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 59 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ARWR (NASDAQ:ARWR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 63 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $2500.0 per contract. There were 74 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

