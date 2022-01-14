10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $172.50 $75.9K 10.0K 23.1K INTC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $60.00 $26.8K 8.7K 14.2K TSM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $144.00 $43.6K 352 6.5K MSFT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/28/22 $300.00 $286.0K 2.1K 4.3K PAY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $25.00 $458.3K 0 3.0K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/04/22 $130.00 $33.0K 541 2.8K NVDA PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $265.00 $63.3K 3.5K 2.8K CSCO CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $65.00 $142.8K 7.4K 2.6K AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $210.00 $517.5K 658 1.5K NET PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $75.00 $341.0K 7 625

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $172.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.9K, with a price of $253.0 per contract. There were 10059 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23196 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 90 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 162 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $166.0 per contract. There were 8783 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14232 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 112 contract(s) at a $144.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.6K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 352 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6587 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on January 28, 2022. Parties traded 550 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $286.0K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 2182 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4367 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PAY (NYSE:PAY), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 35 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2250 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $458.3K, with a price of $218.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on February 4, 2022. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $1100.0 per contract. There were 541 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2869 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 41 contract(s) at a $265.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.3K, with a price of $1545.0 per contract. There were 3535 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2812 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2100 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $142.8K, with a price of $68.0 per contract. There were 7480 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2696 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMAT (NASDAQ:AMAT), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 154 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $517.5K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 658 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NET (NYSE:NET), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 735 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $341.0K, with a price of $1705.0 per contract. There were 7 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 625 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

