10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/14/22 $1100.00 $37.3K 12.4K 79.2K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/14/22 $3330.00 $26.8K 469 2.0K NIO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/14/22 $29.00 $39.2K 2.6K 1.1K BBWI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $65.00 $42.0K 10.5K 363 FSR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $90.0K 12.0K 281 PTON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $50.00 $26.3K 1.1K 265 ETSY CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $200.00 $575.0K 34 250 BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $110.00 $72.1K 794 250 MELI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/14/22 $1160.00 $106.0K 32 216 TGT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $210.00 $145.6K 958 207

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on January 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 22 contract(s) at a $1100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.3K, with a price of $1695.0 per contract. There were 12460 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 79290 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on January 14, 2022. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $3330.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $1790.0 per contract. There were 469 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2067 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on January 14, 2022. Parties traded 180 contract(s) at a $29.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.2K, with a price of $218.0 per contract. There were 2616 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1127 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBWI (NYSE:BBWI), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 128 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 10539 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 363 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FSR (NYSE:FSR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 373 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.0K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 12025 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 281 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 92 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 137 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $192.0 per contract. There were 1192 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 265 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ETSY (NASDAQ:ETSY), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 247 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $575.0K, with a price of $2300.0 per contract. There were 34 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 37 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.1K, with a price of $2885.0 per contract. There were 794 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MELI (NASDAQ:MELI), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on January 14, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $1160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $106.0K, with a price of $1020.0 per contract. There were 32 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 216 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TGT (NYSE:TGT), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 373 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $145.6K, with a price of $1820.0 per contract. There were 958 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 207 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

