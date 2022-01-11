10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume T CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $26.50 $80.1K 36.6K 13.4K ROKU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/14/22 $200.00 $25.8K 2.1K 5.3K ZNGA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $6.00 $403.1K 6.3K 3.2K TMUS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $110.00 $31.6K 570 1.6K RBLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $75.00 $67.1K 18 1.4K LUMN CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $13.00 $46.5K 5.7K 952 SE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/28/22 $225.00 $27.1K 8.8K 442 SNAP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $35.00 $61.4K 5.6K 281 AMC PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $34.00 $32.7K 1.4K 50 GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $2900.00 $55.2K 297 16

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For T (NYSE:T), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2864 contract(s) at a $26.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.1K, with a price of $28.0 per contract. There were 36671 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13443 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ROKU (NASDAQ:ROKU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on January 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 175 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $147.0 per contract. There were 2129 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5303 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZNGA (NASDAQ:ZNGA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 1444 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $403.1K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 6349 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3281 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TMUS (NASDAQ:TMUS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 157 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 37 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.6K, with a price of $855.0 per contract. There were 570 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1670 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RBLX (NYSE:RBLX), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 157 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 70 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.1K, with a price of $960.0 per contract. There were 18 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1452 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LUMN (NYSE:LUMN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.5K, with a price of $93.0 per contract. There were 5720 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 952 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SE (NYSE:SE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on January 28, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $271.0 per contract. There were 8877 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 442 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 157 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 214 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.4K, with a price of $287.0 per contract. There were 5678 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 281 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMC (NYSE:AMC), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 29 contract(s) at a $34.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $1130.0 per contract. There were 1434 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 374 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 2 contract(s) at a $2900.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.2K, with a price of $27600.0 per contract. There were 297 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.