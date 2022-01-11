10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/14/22 $1100.00 $60.5K 11.8K 55.2K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/14/22 $3350.00 $196.2K 1.5K 8.2K MLCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $10.00 $50.2K 307 1.6K RIVN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $80.00 $30.0K 3.4K 1.3K LVS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $40.00 $71.6K 5.9K 742 PDD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $374.0K 1.1K 623 AOUT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $70.5K 1.1K 400 SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $80.00 $251.5K 1.8K 301 QS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/04/22 $22.00 $38.9K 47 300 GM PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/04/22 $60.00 $48.5K 675 297

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on January 14, 2022. Parties traded 59 contract(s) at a $1100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.5K, with a price of $1025.0 per contract. There were 11896 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 55248 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on January 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 106 contract(s) at a $3350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $196.2K, with a price of $1845.0 per contract. There were 1597 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8276 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MLCO (NASDAQ:MLCO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 772 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.2K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 307 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1609 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 3457 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1336 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LVS (NYSE:LVS), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 129 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 186 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.6K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 5947 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 742 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 374 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 550 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $374.0K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 1187 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 623 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AOUT (NASDAQ:AOUT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 374 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.5K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 1160 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $251.5K, with a price of $2515.0 per contract. There were 1884 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 301 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QS (NYSE:QS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on February 4, 2022. Parties traded 277 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.9K, with a price of $142.0 per contract. There were 47 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on February 4, 2022. Parties traded 231 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.5K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 675 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 297 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.